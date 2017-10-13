Parineeti Fought Depression For Almost A Year

Parineeti talked about the person close to her heart ahead of the TV premiere of Hollywood romantic drama film "Me Before You" on Romedy NOW on Saturday."I think every human being who considers themselves to be emotionally evolved, always have this one very big event or one person who comes into their lives and completely changes the way they think. And I can say very confidently that happened in my life," Parineeti said in a statement."A couple of years ago, I went through a very low phase emotionally in my life where I was really down in the dumps. It wasn't like a person especially came into to my life, but it was a person who has always been in my life -- my brother Sahaj.(Parineeti Chopra/Image- Instagram @parineetichopra)"Sahaj was the guy who was my voice of reason, he was the calming factor. He is the guy who knows me, he knows my pulse, he understands me, he understands the grain that I am made of. So, speaking to him, being with him everyday really used to give me that confidence in myself and really took me out of that phase," she added.Parineeti said her fight against depression lasted for "almost a year", but she fought it and emerged a "more positive" person."So, Sahaj thank you and I love you. You are my baby, you are my brother, you are my life, you are my soulmate, and no man will be able to ever replace that, and I am proud to say that I love you," Parineeti said.