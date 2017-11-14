Check out Parineeti Chopra's corporate look in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

The 'Golmaal Again' star looks classy in a black-and-white striped shirt and a black blazer which she paired with a black pencil skirt. The black spectacles add a geeky touch to her character.
The official Twitter handle of the movie shared the pictures with the caption, "Presenting @ParineetiChopra in an all-new, never-seen-before avatar in #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar | @SAPFTheFilm."
Presenting @ParineetiChopra in an all-new, never-seen-before avatar in #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar. Read more: https://t.co/P2HFRWPEql @htTweets | @yrf pic.twitter.com/eLXQfxCfzx
— #SAPF (@SAPFTheFilm) November 13, 2017
.@ParineetiChopra enters the ‘Corporate’ world in #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar. Read more: https://t.co/P2HFRWPEql @htTweets | @yrf pic.twitter.com/sW8u2AVfXJ
— #SAPF (@SAPFTheFilm) November 13, 2017
Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' is set to reunite Parineeti with her 'Ishaqzaade' co-star after a gap of six years.
First Published: 14 Nov 2017 11:22 AM