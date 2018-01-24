Parineeti Chopra releases new MUSIC VIDEO for Australia tourism !

Actress Parineeti Chopra, the first Indian woman ambassador of the "Friend of Australia" (FOA) advocacy panel by Tourism Australia, has shared her experience in the country in the form of a song.In view of the coinciding occasion of India's Republic Day and Australia Day celebrated on the same date January 26, Parineeti on Tuesday released a series of videos that narrate her holiday experiences in the Australian states of Queensland and Northern Territory.Adding a personal touch to the video showcasing Queensland, the "Golmaal Again" star has sung the background score with lyrics that summarise the vibe of the places she visited, read a statement."I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Australia and the videos reflect every bit of fun I had there," Parineeti said."From immersing in the aboriginal culture at Uluru to the fun and frolic in Queensland, I was fortunate to have an enriching experience of two completely different sides of the country. It is undoubtedly a must-visit holiday destination," she added.In the films, Parineeti can be seen cuddling a koala, learning to surf at the Gold Coast, getting a taste of Australia's freshest produce, enjoying a birds eye view of Surfers Paradise on the Skypoint climb, spotting whales, watching the sunset over the Red Centre in Uluru amongst others.Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager - India and Gulf, Tourism Australia, also added: "Showcasing Australia through Parineeti's journey helps reiterate Australia as a preferred holiday destination amongst high value travellers. India is currently the fastest growing inbound market for Australia and we look forward to a sustained increase in visitor arrivals."