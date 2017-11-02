Paramount Pictures to distribute 'Padmavati' in overseas markets



#BreakingNews: Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures to exclusively distribute #Padmavati in all international markets, outside India.

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 1, 2017

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his official Twitter account, saying, "Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures to exclusively distribute #Padmavati in all international markets, outside India."The Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali production opens in India on December 1 and will be exclusively distributed internationally by Paramount Pictures.The studio giant have produced some of the biggest movies of Hollywood which includes 'Titanic', 'Forrest Gump', 'Interstellar' and 'War of the Worlds'.The film tells the story of Rani Padmavati, the legendary Mewar queen known as much for her beauty and intelligence as she was for her courage; her husband Maharawal Ratan Singh, a glorious Rajput ruler and a warrior king who fought until his dying breath to defend his kingdom and his wife's honour; and Sultan Alauddin Khilji, an ambitious and obsessive invader, who left no stone unturned in his pursuit of 'Padmavati'.Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Padmavati' stars Deepika Padukone as 'Rani Padmavati', Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khuilji and Shahid Kapoor as Maha Rawal Ratan Singh.The flick is slated to release on December 1.