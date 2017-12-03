 Pamela Anderson lashes out at critics over sexual harassment comment
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Pamela Anderson lashes out at critics over sexual harassment comment

Pamela Anderson lashes out at critics over sexual harassment comment

The Playboy covergirl, who has been accused of victim-blaming, took to Instagram to double down on her stance.

By: || Updated: 03 Dec 2017 03:48 PM
Pamela Anderson lashes out at critics over sexual harassment comment

Pamela Anderson/Image- pamelaandersonfoundation

London: Pamela Anderson has responded to the backlash she received over her comments that women should have had the 'common sense' not to enter hotel rooms with Harvey Weinstein.

The 'Baywatch' star, in an interview with Megyn Kelly, had said that it's 'common sense' not to go into a hotel room with a man as she opened up about the 'seductive' nature of Hollywood.

The Playboy covergirl, who has been accused of victim-blaming, took to Instagram to double down on her stance.

"We have the power to be safe and free by using common sense. My message is consistent throughout - I'm a deep thinker / I have a unique perspective. and consequence is part of my life. This is great," she wrote. "I am also an advocate for men. I just don't agree with it all. Backlash is good. - I like this. My position is not 'problematic' because I doesn't fall in line with the common herd or trend."

 



Re- My interview on #todayshow #megynkelly Somebody had to say this. Please don’t worry. Refer people to my blog and long standing commitment to defending the vulnerable. We have the power to be safe and free by using common sense. My message is consistent throughout- I'm a deep thinker / I have a unique perspective. and consequence is part of my life. This is great. I am also an advocate for men. I just don't agree with it all. Backlash is good. - I like this. My position is not 'problematic' because I doesn't fall in line with the common herd or trend. I'm trying to tell women as a survivor of childhood abuse myself - It is important to be proactive as an adult who knows better - in defending themselves. Don't get in cars with strangers #rideresponsibly- Don't go to Hotel rooms alone for an audition. Women are powerful and smart and we can use all our charms in more positive ways. I think it’s very smart to be proactive. And I stand by what I say. My mother taught me - protect yourself. Especially with my ‘image’’ - she and I were worried it could give people wrong Impression. I am not an easy girl and have not had as many partners people might think. I believe in love and commitment and common sense. This is why I'm usually married. It is how I feel safe and protected in a sexual relationship. .A monogamous lover is the best and most brave lover there is. I only want intimate sexual experiences - where I can be free to give my wildest fantasies to someone who loves me. and never have used sex as a weapon. It's just too easy. #bestrong #staysafe #noblame @todayshow #solutions #nodrama


A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on




For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bigg Boss 11: Katrina Kaif asks, 'When will you marry Salman Khan?'

trending now

INDIA
Global Terrorist Hafiz Saeed To Contest 2018 Pakistan General Elections
INDIA
India's biggest floating solar power plant to be inaugurated ...
INDIA
PM Modi on two-day Gujarat visit from Sunday, will ...