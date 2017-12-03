Pamela Anderson lashes out at critics over sexual harassment comment

Pamela Anderson has responded to the backlash she received over her comments that women should have had the 'common sense' not to enter hotel rooms with Harvey Weinstein.The 'Baywatch' star, in an interview with Megyn Kelly, had said that it's 'common sense' not to go into a hotel room with a man as she opened up about the 'seductive' nature of Hollywood.The Playboy covergirl, who has been accused of victim-blaming, took to Instagram to double down on her stance."We have the power to be safe and free by using common sense. My message is consistent throughout - I'm a deep thinker / I have a unique perspective. and consequence is part of my life. This is great," she wrote. "I am also an advocate for men. I just don't agree with it all. Backlash is good. - I like this. My position is not 'problematic' because I doesn't fall in line with the common herd or trend."