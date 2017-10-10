 Pakistani theatre actress Shamim shot dead in Multan
The unidentified men then opened fire on her, killing her on the spot.

By: || Updated: 10 Oct 2017 09:16 AM
(Image- ANI)

Karachi: A Pakistani theatre actress was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Multan on Monday.

According to local media reports, Shamim, better known as Shamo, was killed outside her house in Shah town of Multan city.

The 29-year-old's brother, Saifur Rehman told police that someone had called his sister to come outside the house. The unidentified men then opened fire on her, killing her on the spot.

He also said that Shamim had been receiving death threats from someone performing alongside her in theatres. He expressed suspicion that his sister might have been killed by her estranged husband.

