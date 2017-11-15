'Padmavati' Row: Shyam Benegal speaks up on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus

Speaking to ANI, Benegal said, "When Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certifies a film to be shown all over the country, it means the movie should be allowed to release. The government cannot support the people who do not want the film to be shown. Instead, support those who want to show the film. The government has to stop people who are creating a ruckus for the film to be shown because what they are doing is illegal.""We have a rule in this country that whenever CBFC certifies a film to be shown in the country it means it has to be allowed that right to be able to show the film. After all the government has given a certificate so it has to stop people who are trying to overwrite the film. In such a situation whatever political interest might be it is a different thing," added Benegal.Meanwhile, former Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) chairperson Gajendra Chauhan, joining the protest against 'Padmavati', said that if history is tampered, that will definitely hurt people.Gajendra Chauhan told ANI, "I also belong to a Rajput community. If someone tamper my history and show it in wrong light, I will also get upset. The traditional dance 'Ghoomar', which they have shown did not even exist in 13th century, it came in 19th century. The dance was always performed in 'ghoonghat'. Queens never came to courtyard to dance."Chauhan even added that filmmakers do not have right to hurt the sentiments of any community."Film fraternity is seeing it as just a film but the character of Padmavati is associated with people's sentiments. Censor board should hire historians so that no such issues and controversies happen. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has said that he is ready to show the film to the community," he added.On the other hand, a day after the Indian Film and TV Directors Association (IFTDA) held a press conference to extend support to the movie, members of Karni Sena on Tuesday vandalised a Mall in Kota, Rajsthan as a part of their protest against 'Padmavati's trailer being shown at the cinema hall. Women of Rajput community from Jaipur also held protest against the film on Tuesday.