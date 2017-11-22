Padmavati Row: Security beefed up for Deepika's family in Bengaluru

After a string of threats over Deepika Padukone's portrayal of the 13th Century Queen Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmavati', the Karnataka government stepped up security cover to her family in Bengaluru.Her family, including her father and badminton champion Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala, younger sister Anisha and grandmother Ahilya live in the northern suburb.Her father runs a badminton coaching academy in the city.Earlier in the day, BJP media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu from Haryana offered Rs 10 crore to those who behead Deepika and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also took to social media to support the Bengaluru-born actor.He tweeted, "I condemn the culture of intolerance & hate perpetuated by @BJP4India .Karnataka stands with @deepikapadukone .She is a globally renowned artist from our state. I call upon the CM of Haryana @mlkhattar to take strict action against those holding out threats against her."Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor-starrer has been mired in a slew of controversies for allegedly tampering with historical facts.Yesterday, the CBFC turned down the application of the makers of 'Padmavati' to expedite the certification process of the film. In the face of absence of requisite clearances, the board has refused issue to issue certification, thus pushing the December 1 release date of 'Padmavati'.