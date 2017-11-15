'Padmavati' protests turn violent, Karni Sena vandalise cinema hall in Bangalore

Community group Rajput Karni Sena workers who are protesting all over India, demolished Akash mall here in Banagalore. Karni Sena workers created ruckus in the presence of police who remained silent over the violence.Workers vandalised dozens of shops except demolishing the ticket counters at cinema hall. Stampede like situation was happened while public were stunned to this sudden violence. Karni Sena workers ran away after pelting stones.On the other hand, Bollywood town has supported Bhansali and asked people to give ‘Padmavati’ filmmakers a chance.Film director Sanajy Leela Bhansali also clarified in a video that historical facts have not been distorted and no love scenes are filmed between Alauddin and Padmavati in the film.Padmavati features Deepika Padukone as Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as her onscreen husband Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. The movie is scheduled to release on December 1 this year.'Padmavati' trailer: