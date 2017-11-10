'Padmavati' row: Arjun Kapoor urges people to 'trust' Bhansali's vision



Yet again a man has to justify creativity because politics & propaganda creates an ugly environment. He’s a fantastic filmmaker his vision must be trusted. I’m sure Rani Padmavati & her story will be depicted with respect by him & @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor https://t.co/o8qCu7Rfe6

— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 8, 2017

Reacting to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recent video message, Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor has urged people to trust the filmmaker's vision.Bhansali on Wednesday cleared the air over rumoured romantic scene between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji in his magnum opus 'Padmavati', saying there is no such sequence in the film.The 'Mubarakan' star retweeted the post and wrote alongside, "Yet again a man has to justify creativity because politics & propaganda creates an ugly environment. He's a fantastic filmmaker his vision must be trusted. I'm sure Rani Padmavati & her story will be depicted with respect by him & @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor"The film stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maha Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.The movie, slated to release on December 1, has run into controversy over its plot, with some right wing outfits calling it the wrong portrayal of the Rajput queen.The period drama has been facing protests from various communal groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering historical facts.In January, activists of the Karni Sena had also protested and misbehaved with the crew of Padmavati and also thrashed Bhansali.