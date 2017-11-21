 Padmavati Row: Actor Ranveer Singh stands by 'Padmavati' and Bhansali
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Padmavati Row: Actor Ranveer Singh stands by 'Padmavati' and Bhansali

Padmavati Row: Actor Ranveer Singh stands by 'Padmavati' and Bhansali

Padmavati actor Ranveer Singh says that in a sensitive time like this, he has been asked to refrain from giving statements about the movie, but he is definitely with the movie.

By: || Updated: 21 Nov 2017 10:28 PM
Padmavati Row: Actor Ranveer Singh stands by 'Padmavati' and Bhansali

Ranveer Singh plays the role of Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati.

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh, one of the three lead actors of "Padmavati", on Tuesday said he stands by the movie and its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali "200 per cent" amidst the ongoing controversy over its alleged content.

"I am 200 percent with the film and I stand by it as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Given that it is very sensitive time right now, I have been specifically asked not to say anything. Whatever official communication with regards to the film needs to be made, you will receive it from the producers," Ranveer told the media here.

The actor was wary of talking about the movie as he was present at the launch of Adidas Original's first 'Fashion Destination Door' format store here.

Before any further questions could be put on "Padmavati", Ranveer told the media: "Thank you very much for coming out today and before some ruckus happens here, I need to get out of here."

The actor plays Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji in the movie, which Bhansali says is a tribute to the valour of Rajput queen Padmavati. The film is in the eye of a storm following protests from conservative groups over alleged tampering of historical facts -- a contention Bhansali has denied repeatedly.

The release of the film, which was earlier slated for December 1, has been deferred as the filmmakers are yet to secure a censor certificate.

Ranveer, otherwise, appeared joyous as he launched the new store for the brand which he represents in India.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story India has brilliant talent, but they get no chance: Majidi

trending now

VIDEO
Will chop off those fingers if raised against PM ...
PHOTOS
IFFI 2017 PICS: SHAH RUKH KHAN, SHAHID KAPOOR, SRIDEVI, JANHVI ...
MOVIES
Salman Khan singing 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye' is ...