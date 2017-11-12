'Padmavati' Poster: Ranveer Singh SLAYS like never before as Alauddin Khilji

After new posters of Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor from the movie 'Padmavati' were released, Ranveer Singh shared his latest poster from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus.
The 'Bajirao Mastani' star shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, "SULTAN ALAUDDIN KHILJI-December 1st #Padmavati."
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) November 11, 2017
The poster shows a grand setup of a throne, with the sneering Sultan's character sitting on it.
'Padmavati' is facing a ban call with fringe Rajput groups protesting against an alleged "romantic sequence between 'Padmavati' and Khilji, though Bhansali and the team of the movie have vehemently dismissed these rumours.
'Padmavati', helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is scheduled to release on December 1.
The film stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini.
First Published: 12 Nov 2017 03:50 PM