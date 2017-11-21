'Padmavati' not to be released in Rajasthan without changes: CM Vasundhara Raje

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday said that 'Padmavati' will not be released in Rajasthan till necessary changes as per the suggestions given to the Centre were incorporated in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie.Earlier in the day, the state Home Minister said the state is considering a ban on the movie within the state as per the legal framework and is seeking legal advice.Raje, in a letter to Union information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday, had sought "necessary changes" in the movie before its release, so that the "sentiments of any community are not hurt".The Chief Minister had suggested that the film and its plot should be reviewed by a committee of renowned historians, film personalities, and representatives of society at large.Raje said maintaining law and order in Rajasthan was the highest priority and it will be maintained at all cost.Earlier in the day, Rajasthan's Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said that the Rajasthan government is considering a ban on 'Padmavati' movie within the legal framework and is seeking legal advice on the issue.He said a meeting of senior Home Department officials was called to discuss the planned ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's coming movie."We are seeking the Law Department's advice. If we have legal powers, we may consider ban on the movie in the desert state," Kataria told IANS."We will discuss the issue again on Tuesday, as we want to do anything on the issue within the legal framework," the Minister said.Shri Rajput Karni Sena, an organisation of the Rajput community, has been protesting against the movie for the last few months and now wants a ban on "Padmavati".