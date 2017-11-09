 'Padmavati' controversy: Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali FINALLY breaks his silence
By: || Updated: 09 Nov 2017 01:22 PM
Deepika Padukone in 'Padmavati' and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali/Image- Facebook

New Delhi: 'Padmavati' director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally broken his silence on the controversy over his magnum opus 'Padmavati' starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Bhansali has recently shared a video rubbishing all the reports of a romantic dream scene between Rani 'Padmavati' (Deepika Padukone) and mughal ruler Alaunddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh).

In the video, the director is clarifying that, ''Padmavati has been made with a lot of responsibility and hard work. I have always been inspired by Rani Padmini’s story and this film is just a tribute to her honour and courage. But because of some rumours, the film is being dragged into a controversy.''

''The rumour is that Rani Padmini and Allaudin Khilji having a dream sequence. I have clarified it earlier and I am doing it again through this video that there is no scene in the film which will hurt anyone’s sentiments'', he further added.

Recently BJP MLA, Karni sena and other Rajput communities threatened to prevent movie release due to this dream sequence between Alauddin and Padmavati citing that history is being distorted by the director.

Padmavati is scheduled to release on December 1 this year.

Watch video:

