'Padmavati' CONTROVERSY: BJP MLA calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali a 'DOG'

Hyderabad: A legislator of BJP from Hyderabad has threatened to burn down theatres in Telangana if they screen Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati", which is slated for release next month.

T. Raja Singh, a member of Telangana assembly, called upon people to boycott the movie, saying as an attempt is being made to denigrate Rajput community.The MLA even announced that he will bail out youth if they are arrested for setting afire the theatres."Padmavati' starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is slated for release on December 1.Singh, himself a Rajput, issued the threat while addressing a meeting of a Rajasthani organisation here. He termed the movie a conspiracy to show Rajputs in poor light by defaming their queens.The MLA posted on facebook his speech delivered at the meeting on Friday.He called Bhansali a "dog" for allegedly portraying Padmavathi as a lover of Muslim ruler Alauddin Khilji. He claimed that 16,000 brave women immolated themselves when Chittorgarh fort was attacked.'Padmavati'/Image- ANIHe said the filmmaker had still not responded to the demand from Rajput and Kshatriya organisations that the movie should be shown to them before releasing in theaters."If the film depict history without any distortion and highlights the valour of Rajputs, we will welcome it but if it portrays them in poor light then we will not allow its release in theatres," he said.The MLA said producers were producing such films to make money as more people were going to theatres to watch them due to the controversies. He said "PK" earned Rs 500 crore as more people watched it after the protests."If you are true patriots and true Hindus, you should boycott such movies. You should not help them make money. If the film flops, no other filmmaker will dare to make such movies," said Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency and is known for making controversial statements.