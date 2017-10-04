'Padmavati': After Ranveer's look, here's Raza Murad as Sultan Jalaluddin Khilji

The 66-year-old actor took to his Facebook page and posted his picture with a description of his character stating that he ruled the Khilji dynasty in India for six years before being killed off by Alauddin Khilji in order to take over the throne.The post was captioned as, "this is my look in sanjay leela bhansali's "padmavati". i am playing jalaluddin khilji who was the first ruler of khilji dynasty in india. he ruled india (1290-1296)for six years and was killed by his paternal nephew and son in law,allauddin khilji, who took over the throne after killing his uncle and father in law.ranveer singh has played allaudin khilji. padmavati is obviously deepika padukone and shahid kapoor is rawal ratan singh,ruler of chittor, deepika's husband.the film would be released on 1st december,all over the world (sic)."However, his character is important because it adds to the menace of Alauddin Khilji.However, Raza later took down the image and the post.Incidentally, Raza had also locked horns with Ranveer in SLB's previous directorial, 'Bajirao Mastani'.The movie, which also stars Jim Sarbh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Aditi Rao Hydari, is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.