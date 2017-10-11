Padmavati: After Ranveer Singh, It's Shahid Kapoor's Turn Now!

The movie consists of strong star cast which includes Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, which is surely going to make everyone crazy.But today Shahid shared a cryptic message on his official Instagram account about his character 'Maharawal Ratan Singh' in the movie.Alongside the photo, he wrote, "Still waters run deep. He will rise on the 1st of December. Wait for it. #rajputpride."In the photo, he can be seen flaunting his chiseled body, forging a sword inside the fire.The trailer of the movie has set a record of the highest number of views in 24 hours on YouTube.All the cast members have been showing gratitude to their fans for showering so much of love.Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhanslai, 'Padmavati' also stars Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji and Deepika Padukone and Rani Padmini.The flick is scheduled to release on December 1.Watch 'Padmavati' trailer here: