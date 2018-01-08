 Name of 'Padmavati' movie officially changed to 'Padmavat', to release on January 25
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Name of 'Padmavati' movie officially changed to 'Padmavat', to release on January 25

Name of 'Padmavati' movie officially changed to 'Padmavat', to release on January 25

R Balki-directed "Padman" featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead will also release on Thursday, to cash-in on the Republic Day long weekend.

By: || Updated: 08 Jan 2018 04:03 PM
Name of 'Padmavati' movie officially changed to 'Padmavat', to release on January 25
New Delhi: Filmmaker  Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmavati' got its official name changed to 'Padmavat' on Monday.

A producer of the Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind historical movie, confirmed the name change and said it will be released on January 25, 2017.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently gave U/A certification along with some modifications and suggested to change its title to 'Padmavat'.

The movie was supposed to release on December 1 last year but faced violent blockade from several right-wing outfits.

R Balki-directed "Padman" featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead will also release on Thursday, to cash-in on the Republic Day long weekend.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story RIP! 'Sarfarosh' actor Shrivallabh Vyas PASSES AWAY

trending now

INDIA
Interesting: When Yogi Adityanath, Siddaramaiah‏ Fight Via Twitter
INDIA
UP: Yogi Govt Bans Use Of Loudspeakers At Temples, ...
VIDEO
SBS SPECIAL: Day-out with TV actress Garima Vikrant Singh