Name of 'Padmavati' movie officially changed to 'Padmavat', to release on January 25

A producer of the Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind historical movie, confirmed the name change and said it will be released on January 25, 2017.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently gave U/A certification along with some modifications and suggested to change its title to 'Padmavat'.
The movie was supposed to release on December 1 last year but faced violent blockade from several right-wing outfits.
R Balki-directed "Padman" featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead will also release on Thursday, to cash-in on the Republic Day long weekend.
First Published: 08 Jan 2018 03:34 PM