'PadMan Trailer: Akshay Kumar back as 'sanitary superhero'

Much awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar's 'PadMan' is finally out. 'Khiladi' Akshay took to Twitter to unveil the trailer.This R Balki-directorial is based on the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machines.The film stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor as well. Trailer looks promising packed with humour and social awakening. Radhika Apte's acting will give you goosebumps.Akshay Kumar's 'PadMan'/Image- YouTube still from the trailer @SonyPicturesIndiaThe trailer beings with Amitabh Bachchan's voice who calls PadMan as Superhero of India. After raising a social issue of open defecation in his last film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', Akshay is all set to give some other lessons related sanitary napkins.Akshay comes out to remove the taboo for those who feel ashamed to discuss sanitary health issues. Ashamed of his Sanitary napkin awakening cause, people of his village including his sisters and wife leave him. Finally, hope comes when Sonam Kapoor who plays a social worker in the film, enters his life and helps him to make his dream come true.Akshay Kumar's 'PadMan'/Image- YouTube still from the trailer @SonyPicturesIndiaSoon, village's embarrassment takes off and women buy his pads and he gets successful to make a big change in his village and the society. Akshay in this character, is seen giving a speech in his broken English where he boasts about how IITians study him and he has become talk of the town due to his 'Sanitary' cause.The trailer will make you impatient to watch the entire film. Watch trailer here:'PadMan' is Produced by Twinkle Khanna’s Mrs Funnybones Productions and slated to release on the Republic Day.