'PadMan' mints Rs. 40cr in first weekend

By: || Updated: 12 Feb 2018 04:18 PM
Akshay Kumar in 'PadMan'/Image- ANI

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's 'PadMan' that deals with menstruation and sanitary hygiene has earned a total of Rs. 40.05 cr. in its opening weekend at the domestic box-office.

According to film critic Taran Adarsh, the Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte starrer did well in the first weekend following word-of-mouth publicity.

He took to Twitter to share the collection as he wrote, "#PadMan showed GOOD TRENDING over the weekend... Starting on ordinary levels, the momentum over the weekend helped put up a credible total... Word of mouth is strong... Weekdays are crucial... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr, Sun 16.11 cr. Total: Rs. 40.05 cr. India biz."

 



In the R Balki-directorial, the 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' star has stepped into the shoes of national hero Arunachalam Muruganantham; the inventor of low-cost sanitary napkins for women in rural areas.

Produced by Twinkle Khanna's Mrs Funnybones Productions, 'PadMan' also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles.

