'PadMan' mints Rs. 40cr in first weekend

According to film critic Taran Adarsh, the Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte starrer did well in the first weekend following word-of-mouth publicity.
He took to Twitter to share the collection as he wrote, "#PadMan showed GOOD TRENDING over the weekend... Starting on ordinary levels, the momentum over the weekend helped put up a credible total... Word of mouth is strong... Weekdays are crucial... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr, Sun 16.11 cr. Total: Rs. 40.05 cr. India biz."
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 12, 2018
In the R Balki-directorial, the 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' star has stepped into the shoes of national hero Arunachalam Muruganantham; the inventor of low-cost sanitary napkins for women in rural areas.
Produced by Twinkle Khanna's Mrs Funnybones Productions, 'PadMan' also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles.
First Published: 12 Feb 2018 04:13 PM