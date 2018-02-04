 PADMAN CHALLENGE: Now Deepika Padukone posts video with sanitary napkin
Deepika Padukone and Ayushmann Khurrana are the latest cleebrities to join the league

By: || Updated: 04 Feb 2018 08:53 AM
Image: Twitter (@murugaofficial)

New Delhi: As the release date of Padman is approaching nearer, the new Padman Challenge has taken the internet with a storm.

We told you how celebrities and other netizens are breaking the taboo by taking pictures with a sanitary pad in their hands.

We saw Akshay kumar, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, shabana Azmi and Alia Bhatt posting their pictures with a sanitary pad.

Now Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone too has accepeted the challenge and has posted a Boomerang video with a sanitary pad.

Take a look:




Ayushmann Khurrana too posted this picture:





This challenge was given by A. Muruganantham to Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Ape and Twinkle Khanna to break the taboos that surround menstruation.

Padman movie starring Akshay Kumar is inspired by real life story of A Muruganantham who revolutionised menstrual hygiene for women in rural areas.



Check out other celebrities taking the challenge here:























First Published:
