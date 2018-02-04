PADMAN CHALLENGE: Now Deepika Padukone posts video with sanitary napkin

We told you how celebrities and other netizens are breaking the taboo by taking pictures with a sanitary pad in their hands.
We saw Akshay kumar, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, shabana Azmi and Alia Bhatt posting their pictures with a sanitary pad.
Now Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone too has accepeted the challenge and has posted a Boomerang video with a sanitary pad.
Take a look:
Ayushmann Khurrana too posted this picture:
I accept this challenge @radhika_apte. And now I nominate @psbhumi @sanyamalhotra07 and @RajkummarRao for the #PadManChallenge ✌️Go for it guys! pic.twitter.com/RWinMmB9uh
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 3, 2018
This challenge was given by A. Muruganantham to Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Ape and Twinkle Khanna to break the taboos that surround menstruation.
Padman movie starring Akshay Kumar is inspired by real life story of A Muruganantham who revolutionised menstrual hygiene for women in rural areas.
Yes that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #StandByHer
Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!
Here I am Challenging @akshaykumar @mrsfunnybones @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte pic.twitter.com/ULJuJmSeZN
— A Muruganantham (@murugaofficial) February 2, 2018
Check out other celebrities taking the challenge here:
.@arjunk26 supports #Padman. Do you take the padman challenge? #RishteyCineplex #BollywoodUpdates . pic.twitter.com/LxgsIDaeXd
— Rishtey Cineplex (@rishteycineplex) February 3, 2018
Thank you @mrsfunnybones
Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018
Thank you for tagging me @mrsfunnybones
Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge
Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!
Here I am Challenging @hcmariwala @punitgoenka @RonnieScrewvala pic.twitter.com/dnd9N1R3wk
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 2, 2018
Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial
Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge
Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!
Here I am Challenging @aamir_khan @AzmiShabana @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/QXYBwVfYV0
— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 2, 2018
Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial
Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge
Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!
Here I am Challenging @deepikapadukone @imVkohli @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/KperUmkSGw
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2018
Thank you @murugaofficial for the #PadManChallenge ! Yes that’s a Pad in my hand & I don’t feel weird. It's natural, Period!
Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!
Here I am Challenging @ReallySwara @Asli_Jacqueline @arjunk26 pic.twitter.com/nk9d7dTu61
— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) February 3, 2018
Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage @Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018
Challenge accepted & done @aliaa08 .. Hanging out in the gym with my girls & some pads..No big deal. Period🙌🏼 Now challenging @bipsluvurself @humasqureshi @MasabaG #PadManChallenge @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/ITGZALKZza
— Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) February 3, 2018
