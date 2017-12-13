'PadMan' Akshay Kumar unveils new poster

Akshay Kumar has made fans extremely curious about his upcoming film 'PadMan' by time and again sharing glimpses from the flick on social media.The 50-year-old, on Wednesday, shared a new poster on Twitter with his onscreen wife Radhika Apte.Akshay captioned the poster as, "My wife also asking when trailer coming? #PadMan, this Republic Day, 26.01.18. @PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki"In the R Balki-directorial, the 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' star is stepping into the shoes of national hero Arunachalam Muruganantham; the inventor of low-cost sanitary napkins for women in rural areas.Produced by Twinkle Khanna's Mrs Funnybones Productions, 'PadMan' also stars Sonam Kapoor.The flick is slated to release on the Republic Day and will clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Aiyaary' at the Box Office.