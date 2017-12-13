'PadMan' Akshay Kumar breaking period taboo in latest poster

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'PadMan' will give details on how sanitary napkins add months to a woman's life.The actor, who is all set to fight for menstrual hygiene in the film, shared a new poster on Monday, wherein he can be seen holding a pad in his hand.Dressed in formals, Akshay stands against the backdrop of New York City.The 50-year-old captioned the poster as, "#PadManTalks: This pad giving woman two months extra life. Find out how... #PadMan, this Republic Day, 26.01.18In the R Balki-directorial, the 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' star is stepping into the shoes of national hero Arunachalam Muruganantham; the inventor of low-cost sanitary napkins for women in rural areas.Produced by Twinkle Khanna's Mrs Funnybones Productions, 'PadMan' also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.The flick is slated to release on the Republic Day and will clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Aiyaary' at the Box Office.