Good news for 'Padmaavat' in US

Houston: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" has been running to its full capacity in several theatres across the US in both standard format as well as IMAX 3D.In Houston alone, it has been running housefull in all AMC theatre locations with 24 shows a day since its opening.As per box office collections sources, the film has collected over USD 3,488,239 till Saturday. It has crossed all previous records for Bollywood movies by collecting USD 1,841,628 on January 27 in a single day across North America, racing past PK's USD 1,418,817."'Padmaavat' has all the hallmarks of what might have been a universally celebrated Bollywood epic, a critically acclaimed director, A-list actors dressed in lavish finery, elaborate dance and action sequences, and a love story to tie it all together," said Anuva Kay, an avid bollywood fan, who watched first day first show with packed audience in Irving, Dallas.Anuva, who was born in US, said, "I still don't understand why the movie was the subject of street protests in India were all about and why they delayed the movie for so long," she told PTI.Another Bhansali fan called the film a work of art. "Bhansali has paid such attention to details... The wayRanveer Singh's eyes are lit to convey evil... The peace and silence in Deepika's eyes. She is so beautiful and regal," said the fan.