Paa liked my performance in 'Sarbjit': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is happy with the way her family including father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan reacted to her performance in "Sarbjit".In the biopic on Indian death row prisoner Sarabjit Singh, Aishwarya played the pivotal role of his sister Dalbir Kaur, who fought a spirited battle for her brother's release from Pakistan."Paa (Amitabh Bachchan) put his arm around me and said 'acha kaam kiya. Bahut acha kaam kiya'. That's invaluable. So, that's family for you... My parents were tearing up, my brother teared up and there is lots communicated in that silence," Aishwarya said during a Q&A session on Twitter.While replying to husband Abhishek Bachchan's query "how did you manage to make such an emotionally draining film and still smile when you got home?", Aishwarya credited her daughter Aaradhya for the balancing act."Trust me asking you this question, Abhishek. Well that's life... We are grateful to God that our life gives us enough reason to smile and the reasons are plenty. There is Aaradhya, our little angel."When asked by a fan, what she finds harder being an actress or a mother, Aishwarya said, "Not asking that question on a daily basis and being both to the optimum as and when required but somehow being a mom kind of tops my priority."Directed by Omung Kumar of "Mary Kom" fame, "Sarbit" stars Randeep Hooda and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles. The film released last Friday.