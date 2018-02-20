'Oye Hichki': Rani takes dig at societal discrimination

The video will address prevalent societal discrimination, in other words - Hichkis, such as a preference for fair skin, partiality towards people with disabilities, females not having the right to make certain choices among others.The video, which has been filmed in Mumbai, aims to encourage people to drop the discrimination from society and embrace all castes, races, complexions, religions, upbringings, and socio-economic backgrounds.The music video, which is a part of ongoing promotions for the film, will release on February 20.The film depicts the life of a common girl played by the 'Mardani' star, who has a nervous system disorder called, Tourette Syndrome that forces people who are suffering from it to make repetitive movements or sounds, involuntarily.In other words, 'Hichki' is about the positive attitude of turning one's weakness into strength, and hence taking challenges head-on.The film is helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma.The film is slated to hit the screens on March 23.