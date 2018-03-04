Oscars 2018: JLaw, Jodie Foster To Present 'Best Actress' Trophy

The previous year's winner of the Best Actor (Female) award presents the prize to the new Best Actress but after the 'Manchester by the Sea' star pulled out of the ceremony, Jennifer and Jodie have been asked to step in by the academy, reports Page Six.
While, Jane Fonda and Dame Helen Mirren are set to present Best Actor (Male).
In January, Affleck informed the Academy that he will not be attending this year's star-studded event. The 42-year-old actor had withdrawn as a presenter, reportedly to avoid becoming a distraction due to two sexual harassment lawsuits he previously settled with the producer and cinematographer of his 2010 film 'I'm Still Here'.
The move to enlist women for the lead acting presentations comes in the wake of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements that took center stage this awards season, calling attention to sexual misbehavior, gender inequality and power dynamics, among other issues.
Here is a full list of presenters already announced by the Academy:
Mahershala Ali
Emily Blunt
Chadwick Boseman
Sandra Bullock
Dave Chappelle
Viola Davis
Eugenio Derbez
Laura Dern
Ansel Elgort
Jane Fonda
Jodie Foster
Gal Gadot
Jennifer Garner
Greta Gerwig
Eiza Gonzalez
Tiffany Haddish
Mark Hamill
Armie Hammer
Tom Holland
Oscar Isaac
Ashley Judd
Nicole Kidman
Matthew McConaughey
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Helen Mirren
Rita Moreno
Kumail Nanjiani
Lupita Nyong'o
Margot Robbie
Gina Rodriguez
Eva Marie Saint
Emma Stone
Wes Studi
Kelly Marie Tran
Christopher Walken
Daniela Vega
Zendaya.
First Published: 04 Mar 2018 05:22 PM