Oscars 2018: And the presenters are..

Producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd announced the first batch of stars on Friday which include Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani, and Daniela Vega."Whether returning to the Oscars stage or gracing it for the first time, each of these artists bring their own distinguishing and energetic appeal. Their contributions will make for an unforgettable evening," they told E! Online.The 90th annual Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will be held on March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.