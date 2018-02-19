 Oscars 2018: And the presenters are..
Search

Oscars 2018: And the presenters are..

By: || Updated: 19 Feb 2018 11:00 PM
Oscars 2018: And the presenters are..

Image- ANI

Washington D.C. [USA]: Margot Robbie, Mahershala Ali, Emma Stone are amongst the first slate of 2018 Oscars presenters.

Producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd announced the first batch of stars on Friday which include Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani, and Daniela Vega.

"Whether returning to the Oscars stage or gracing it for the first time, each of these artists bring their own distinguishing and energetic appeal. Their contributions will make for an unforgettable evening," they told E! Online.

The 90th annual Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will be held on March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Emraan Hashmi's 'Cheat India' release date out!

trending now

VIDEO
Gujarat Civic Election Result 2018: In neck to neck fight, ...
VIDEO
Salute: Shahrukh Khan replaces Aamir Khan in Rakesh Sharma's ...
INDIA
PNB fraud fallout: CBI seals Brady House Branch in ...