Oscar pays TRIBUTE to Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor

The In Memoriam segment of the Oscars pays tribute to artistes who have passed this year.
Shashi Kapoor, besides his Bollywood superstar persona, was an active figure in international cinema working in films such as "The Householder", "Shakespeare Wallah", "The Guru", "Bombay Talkie" and "In Custody".
Sridevi, a pan Indian star, died on February 24 in Dubai suddenly, leaving fans and family shocked. She was 54.
Others who featured in the section include James Bond star Roger Moore, Mary Goldberg and Johan Johansson, John Heard and Sam Shephard.
First Published: 05 Mar 2018 10:08 AM