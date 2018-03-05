OSCAR 2018: These are the BIG WINNERS of the day !

Los Angeles: The big winners of Oscar 218 are:Guillermo del Toro's inter-species fantasy drama "The Shape of Water" today won the Best Picture Oscar. The film also helped del Toro win his maiden Oscar in the directing category.Shape of water, a lyrical drama about a mute cleaning lady's unique bond with a humanoid amphibian, who is a classified government secret, led the 90th Academy Awards, with 13 nominations. With Sally Hawkins and Doug Jones in the lead, the movie had received massive critical acclaim for its unique handling by the director, who has credited his "childhood monsters" for setting him free. The film is being called del Toro's best work after his triple-Oscar winning 2007 film "Pan's Labyrinth".Frances McDormand wins Best Actress Oscar for 'Three Billboards... and Gary Oldman wins Best Actor Oscar for 'Darkest Hour'.Two decades after winning her first Academy Award for playing Marge Gunderson in "Fargo", a police chief about to give birth, Frances McDormand today took home her second Oscar for her role of Mildred Hayes, a mother grieving the loss of her teenage daughter, in award season's favourite "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri". This year, the 60-year-old actor had also won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role in Martin McDonagh's film.Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster presented the Best Actress trophy to McDormand, in a break from tradition where the previous year's Best Actor winner presents the awardGary Oldman who clinched his career's first Oscar for Best Actor for his life-like portrayal of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the period drama "Darkest Hour".The veteran actor was a spitting image as the UK PM who led Britain to an allied victory in the World War II in the Joe Wright-directed film."Thanks for this glorious prize. I owe this and much more to so many," Oldman said in his acceptance speech.