'Oru Adaar Love' director thanks supporters after SC stay

Omar Lulu, the 33-year-old Malayalam director, told ANI, "Our whole crew was tensed with so many cases being filed on us. We are really happy with the order of the Supreme Court. We are thankful to all the people who supported us and our film".Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had stayed all the cases pending against the filmmaker and Malayalam actor and internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier.The apex court further said that no criminal proceedings will take place against them till further hearing.Varrier, on Monday, had filed a plea in the court over the case registered against her film 'Oru Adaar Love' in Telangana.The Raza Academy, on February 16, had penned a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani seeking a ban on Varrier's song from her debut movie.The complainants alleged the film's song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' offends the religious sentiments of Muslims.The first song of the Malayalam movie became viral on the social media within few hours of its release because of Varrier's cute articulations and a wink. Since then, the 18-year-old has become the talk of the town.