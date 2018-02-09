Onir's romantic drama to release on Valentine's Day weekend

Backed by Saregama's Yoodlee Films, the film is a modern-day love story in the age of social media, as seen through two primary characters -- RJ Alfaaz, played by debutant actor Zain Khan Durrani, and meme artist Archana, played by Geetanjali Thapa.
What has been a love anthem for an entire generation, IS BACK! #PehlaNashaOnceAgain releases tomorrow! Stay tuned! #KuchhBheegeAlfaaz in cinemas this Valentines Weekend, 16.02.18!@Zain_KD @Shrayr @MonaAmbegaonkar @iamsaaurav @shaheb17 @YoodleeFilms @AnticlockFilms pic.twitter.com/OARxPSicyy
— Onir (@IamOnir) February 6, 2018
Onir said in a statement: "I am excited that my first romantic feature film will be released the week the world celebrates love. The film releases on February 16 and it celebrates the new age love as it emerges through the world of social media.
"The medium of communication is new but the essence -- that is the same exhilarating essence of a true romance."
First Published: 09 Feb 2018 04:15 PM