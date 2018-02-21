 On 30th b'day, Rihanna pays heartfelt tribute to mom
Along with a throwback picture from her childhood, the 'Umbrella' singer wrote an emotional message on social media.

By: || Updated: 21 Feb 2018 06:23 PM
Image- ANI

Washington: Nine-time-Grammy-winner Rihanna celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday by paying a heartfelt homage to her mother, Monica Braithwaite.

"10958 days ago @monica_fenty became a mother for the first time to her only daughter! Today is just as much your birthday as it is mine! I love you mom!," RiRi wrote.

"Thank you for carrying me, birthing me, raising me, supporting me, teaching me, and loving me unconditionally! The woman I am today is because of everything that you are! I thank God for perfectly hand picking you to be my mother when He sent my spirit to you! You are the greatest! Thank you!" she added.

 




A string of the pop icon's friends, including Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Seacrest, Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, sent her warm birthday wishes.

 





 



 



