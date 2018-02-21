On 30th b'day, Rihanna pays heartfelt tribute to mom

Along with a throwback picture from her childhood, the 'Umbrella' singer wrote an emotional message on social media.
10958 days ago @monica_fenty became a mother for the first time to her only daughter! Today is just as much your birthday as it is mine! I love you mom! Thank you for carrying me, birthing me, raising me, supporting me, teaching me, and loving me unconditionally! The woman I am today is because of everything that you are! I thank God for perfectly hand picking you to be my mother when He sent my spirit to you! You are the greatest! Thank you! #💕
A string of the pop icon's friends, including Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Seacrest, Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, sent her warm birthday wishes.
Oooohhhh word?!?!? 🍾🍾🍾🍾 I’m playing her whole album in her honor! Happy birthday @rihanna https://t.co/Vu6uRU8iLZ
— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 20, 2018
Happy b day @rihanna !!!! BLESS UP!!
Love you ! https://t.co/ENBO6PgmXp
— DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) February 20, 2018
Happy birthday, @Rihanna! I hope it shines bright like a diamond and makes you feel like you’re the only girl in the world. Go on and take a bow.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 20, 2018
