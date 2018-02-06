OMG ! Salman Khan has FOUND his GIRL ??



Mujhe ladki mil gayi

— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018.



Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na pic.twitter.com/uetTpUKRdi

— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018

Bollywood star Salman Khan has triggered a commotion on the internet with his latest tweet.The most desired bachelor of Bollywood baffled every one including us when he tweeted that he has found his girl.Making millions of hearts skip a beat together, the 52 year old hunk wrote , "Mujhe ladki mil gayi," and that's it. After almost killing us with heart attack the actor had become silent- no further details- no hints. After throwing this one liner bomb in our tracks , the star was apparently enjoying the explosion.Salman who is not very active on social media had once said that if he gets married he will announce it on Twitter. Therefore many fans are wondering who the girl is.However clearing the air after two hours Salman announced that he has found the girl for his brother in law Ayush Sharma's debut film Loveratri.Check his tweet: