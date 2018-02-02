OMG ! Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman's 'HIDDEN' talent is EATING WORMS !

Actress Nicole Kidman says her "hidden talent" is eating bugs, including "extraordinary" hornworms, "fruity" mealworms and "exquisite" grasshoppers."Two billion people in the world eat bugs and I'm one of them. I'm telling you, I'd win 'Survivor'," Kidman said in a video, reports femalefirst.co.uk.Kidman also spoke about being tough."Well, Keith always says to me, 'You stay raw and sensitive, and I'll buffer things for you', which is a beautiful offering. He is always told, 'You're so tough.' And he says, 'That's not what I want for you, Nicole. You don't need to get a thick skin.'"I think, for me, it's about having a place that's safe to nurture you, where the tears can be shed. That way I can actually go back open and curious and willing. And at times scarred and a little damaged, but not with a sword like, 'I'm seeking revenge.' Because that just doesn't interest me."I actually never choose films that are about revenge. I choose films, I've realised, about women who somehow find their way through," she said.