OMG ! Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman's 'HIDDEN' talent is EATING WORMS !

"Two billion people in the world eat bugs and I'm one of them. I'm telling you, I'd win 'Survivor'," Kidman said in a video, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
Kidman also spoke about being tough.
"Well, Keith always says to me, 'You stay raw and sensitive, and I'll buffer things for you', which is a beautiful offering. He is always told, 'You're so tough.' And he says, 'That's not what I want for you, Nicole. You don't need to get a thick skin.'
"I think, for me, it's about having a place that's safe to nurture you, where the tears can be shed. That way I can actually go back open and curious and willing. And at times scarred and a little damaged, but not with a sword like, 'I'm seeking revenge.' Because that just doesn't interest me.
"I actually never choose films that are about revenge. I choose films, I've realised, about women who somehow find their way through," she said.
First Published: 02 Feb 2018 09:22 AM