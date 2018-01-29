OMG! Fan THROWS shoe at ‘Baahubali’ actress Tamannaah Bhatia

New Delhi: A footwear was today allegedly hurled at “Baahubali” actress Tamannaah Bhatia at Himyathnagar here by a 31-year-old man, during a function, police said.The footwear was thrown when the actress had gone to inaugurate a jewellery store, they said, adding that it hit an employee of the store.One Karimullah, a BTech graduate, and a resident of Musheerabad allegedly hurled a footwear while the actress was coming out of the store, Narayanguda Police Station Inspector B Ravindar told PTI. “The footwear missed its target, while it hit an employee of the jewellery store,” the officer said.Check out the video here:“Karimullah was immediately detained and during questioning revealed that he was apparently frustrated over the roles played by the actress in her recent movies,” the inspector said.However, following a complaint by the employee, who was hit by the footwear, the police registered a case under relevant IPC sections against Karimullah.Bhatia rose to fame following her roles in blockbusters “Baahubali: The Beginning” and “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion”. She has also acted in Telugu , Tamil and Hindi movies.She was recently seen in 'Sketch' opposite Chiyaan Vikram. She is also shooting for the Queen remake in Telugu.