OMG! Drishyam actress Shriya Saran all set to get married ?

Remember Shriya Saran ? One of the leads of the critically acclaimed movie Drishyam?Shriya portrayed Ajay's wife on screen and despite the presence of highbrows like Ajay Devgn and Tabu , she managed to earn rave reviews for her part. Well, wedding bells are ringing for the actress.This large eyed beauty who is popular in the South film industry , is allegedly getting married to her Russian boyfriend.Rumours have gone rife that Shriya will be entering the conjugal alliance in the month of March and in Rajasthan. It is also being reported that she is currently in Russia to meet her would be in-laws.Whispers have it that Shriya met him few months back and she wants to keep her wedding a private affair.Now if reports are true, Shriya has flat out denied all the speculations about her marriage. However rumours have it that the preparations of the wedding have already started.Well let us wait and watch , the truth shall be out soon.Shriya is a bigshot in the South industry and she has also successfully left her impression on the Bollywood audience with movies like Drishyam, Awarapan and Mission Istanbul.