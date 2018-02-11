Sonam Kapoor apologises to Sonakshi Sinha



Thanks @ManishMalhotra ❤️😊@sonakshisinha sona I’ve always been warm towards you , don’t remember showing you attitude! If you feel that way I’m sorry! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/VyLjIbA99W

— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) February 10, 2018



Aww dont be silly @sonamakapoor! We’ve all been on these shows where we are coaxed to say things we really dont wanna!!!! And then arent we used to things being blown out of proportion? Not to be taken seriously! Big hug 😘 https://t.co/pyCFbu18si



— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 10, 2018



: Actress Sonam Kapoor says she has always been warm towards Sonakshi Sinha, who had recently spoken out how the "Neerja" star had once shown her a "lot of attitude".On an episode of TV show "BFFs with Vogue", Sonakshi was asked about her views on Sonam.She had said: "Once Sonam showed me a lot of attitude and I think that was kind of unnecessary."On Saturday, Sonam reacted to it and apologised if she ever made Sonakshi feel so."Sona, I've always been warm towards you. Don't remember showing you attitude! If you feel that way I'm sorry," she wrote.Sonakshi immediately responded: "Aww don't be silly Sonam Kapoor! We've all been on these shows where we are coaxed to say things we really don't wanna!!! And then aren't we used to things being blown out of proportion? Not to be taken seriously! Big hug."