OMG ! Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja getting MARRIED ?

New Delhi: Fans have hardly come out of the hangover of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding, when another celebrity is ready to give take them with a surprise.Breaking a million hearts, Bollywood’s fashion icon Sonam Kapoor is going to get hitched to long time beau Anand Ahuja.Anand and Sonam have been dating since two years and according to reports they will be tying the knot in the month of April itself . The wedding destination according to reports is going to be Jodhpur. It is going to be a private ceremony with as many as 300 guests.The couple has shunned the rumours of marriage and said that the celebrity watchers mistook a relative’s wedding for theirs. However, according to sources close to them, wedding preparations are high and the love-birds will tie the knot this year itself.Sonam’s knight in the shining armour hails from outside the industry and is an entrepreneur by profession. The lovelorn couple has never shied away from accepting their relationship. They go out together, they click pictures and they post it on social media. Theirs has been an open love story.Instagram pictures of the two , do tell a lot how they are keen on each other.Also check out these utterly romantic videos of the two.We can hardly wait to see Sonam dazzle as a bride. Let us wait and watch, whether she can or not?