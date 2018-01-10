Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar coming TOGETHER !

Who can forget the biggest Bollywood controversy of the year 2017?We all balked when we heard the ‘Queen’ Kangana Ranaut taking on the mogul of Indian cinema Karan Johar over ‘nepotism’ in his own show.The row did not stay limited to the chat show Koffee with Karan, it caught momentum and went on to be one of the major agendas of debate nationwide.However, if the reports are to be believed the biggest feud of 2017 is over with the onset of the new year and the two Bollywood biggies who were at loggerheads since a year are ready to resolve the dispute.Kangana has reportedly given a nod to join Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty in judging the TV show India’s Next Superstar. According to reports, Kangana will join them as a special guest and the shooting is scheduled on Thursday.The spokesperson of the show has reportedly said that since the show attempts to find out talents from across the country, Kangana is an ideal guest for it.She is the one who took a stand for the actors who hail from non-filmy background and she locked horns with Karan Johar who has launched many star-kids, calling him “the flag-bearer of nepotism in the industry”.Karan who is one of the judges of the show has reportedly said that if the channel is interested in inviting kangana , he has got no problem. He said: “Our heart is big, our house is open to all. We will happily, lovingly and respectfully welcome her on the show.”It seems that the two top-notch entertainers have decided to move on and brush aside their animosities.