 OMG: Bollywood actor DILJIT DOSANJH looks exact REPLICA of hockey legend SANDEEP SINGH in his biopic
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • OMG: Bollywood actor DILJIT DOSANJH looks exact REPLICA of hockey legend SANDEEP SINGH in his biopic

OMG: Bollywood actor DILJIT DOSANJH looks exact REPLICA of hockey legend SANDEEP SINGH in his biopic

Diljit Dosanjh will be playing the role of hockey legend Sandeep Singh.

By: || Updated: 27 Nov 2017 06:41 PM
OMG: Bollywood actor DILJIT DOSANJH looks exact REPLICA of hockey legend SANDEEP SINGH in his biopic

Diljit Dosanjh (left) and hockey star Sandeep Singh (right) / Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The Punjabi 'munda' Diljit Dosanjh who captured the hearts of Bollywood fans with Udta Punjab , will be back in action soon.

According to reports Diljit is playing the role of former captain of Indian Hockey Team, Sandeep Singh and the teaser made us look twice. One look at the teaser and you will know why Diljit is the perfect choice for the role of this hockey star.

This biopic of drag flicker Sandeep Singh is being made under the banner of Sony Pictures Network Production and is being directed by Shaad Ali.

Diljit Dosanjh shared the first look of the film and we were left dumbstruck by the sheer resemblance between the two.

Check out the poster here.

 



According to reports 'Pink' actress Tapsee Pannu will be playing Sandeep's romance in the film.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh too shared the poster of the film.

 





Fans of the singer-actor are super excited after this revelation and can hardly wait to see their favorite in the role of a sportsman. Diljit enjoys a huge fandom in Punjab film industry.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story VIDEO: Mother of one KAREENA KAPOOR FLAUNTS her PERFECT SHAPE in THIS ramp walk

trending now

INDIA
Gujarat: 'If AAP is winning, give your vote for ...
INDIA
Gujarat Congress spokesperson Rekhaben Chaudhary resigns
INDIA
UP Civic Polls 2017: Combined Polling Percentage Of 1st & 2nd ...