OMG: Bollywood actor DILJIT DOSANJH looks exact REPLICA of hockey legend SANDEEP SINGH in his biopic



Teaser poster of Sony Pictures Networks Productions’ next film based on hockey legend Sandeep Singh... Diljit Dosanjh to play title role... Directed by Shaad Ali... Produced by SPNP, Chitrangda Singh, Deepak Singh... First look out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/HyWWm8JCSV



— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 27, 2017



New Delhi: The Punjabi 'munda' Diljit Dosanjh who captured the hearts of Bollywood fans with Udta Punjab , will be back in action soon.According to reports Diljit is playing the role of former captain of Indian Hockey Team, Sandeep Singh and the teaser made us look twice. One look at the teaser and you will know why Diljit is the perfect choice for the role of this hockey star.This biopic of drag flicker Sandeep Singh is being made under the banner of Sony Pictures Network Production and is being directed by Shaad Ali.Diljit Dosanjh shared the first look of the film and we were left dumbstruck by the sheer resemblance between the two.Check out the poster here.According to reports 'Pink' actress Tapsee Pannu will be playing Sandeep's romance in the film.Film analyst Taran Adarsh too shared the poster of the film.Fans of the singer-actor are super excited after this revelation and can hardly wait to see their favorite in the role of a sportsman. Diljit enjoys a huge fandom in Punjab film industry.