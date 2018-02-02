 OMG ! Amitabh Bachchan starts following Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan on Twitter !
Amitabh Bachchan has been in news over the number of his followers lately.

Updated: 02 Feb 2018 03:22 PM
Amitabh bachcahn started following Hiten Tejwani, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde

New Delhi: There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss is a life changing reality show. All the fame and limelight helps the contestants to rise in popularity.

However, when the mega star of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan follows Bigg Boss contestants we cannot help raising our eyebrows.

Yes, Friday turned out to be a good day for some Bigg Boss contestants as none other than the Big B started following them on Twitter.

As per latest reports Senior Bachchan has started following Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, runner-up Hina Khan and contestant Hiten Tejwani .

Vindu Dara Singh who is a supporter of Shilpa Shinde tweeted to inform that Shilpa is being followed by AB.

 

Hiten Tejwani too , took to Twitter to express his happiness.



Now we all know Big B is in news for his Twitter handle these days. Firstly, Shah Rukh Khan surpassed him in number of followers. Then he jokingly threatened to leave social media and now he is following these Bigg Boss people. 

His recent tweet are also creating waves. 





First Published:
