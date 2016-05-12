Om Puri injured while shooting, undergoes minor operation

Mumbai: Veteran actor Om Puri has said that he hurt his elbow while shooting for a film and had to undergo a minor operation to treat it.

"I was shooting in Bhopal when I slipped and fell on a concrete floor during a running shot. There was a big injury on my elbow. I had to undergo a minor operation. I'll be fine within 10 days," the actor said.He was present at the success bash of Disney production house's three films - "Baaghi", "Captain America: Civil War" and "The Jungle Book".Without revealing the name of the film, he said, "It is a film based in India, Pakistan and London. The producer-director is from Dubai. It is about the relationship of two friends -- a Pakistani and an Indian. It is a pleasant kind of story, a very nice, warm story."Puri had also said in January that he had finished the shooting of another Pakistani film, "Actor In Law", which is his first Pakistani film. It's not clear if he was talking about the same film.He lent his voice to the character Bagheera in "The Jungle Book", which has become a big success worldwide. He has recorded for the Hindi dubbed version. "I've heard a lot of praise for it," he said."I have not seen either of the versions. I'm sure in the English version also there are great actors. Like Bagheera's voice was done by Sir Ben Kingsley. I'm sure he must have done a great job. He's a wonderful actor," he added.On whether he wishes to dub for other such popular characters, Puri said, "Not this kind, but I keep doing commentaries and voiceovers and people like the voice. I'm delighted that they like it and I also enjoy doing it."He was seen in a Malayalam film and "Ghayal Once Again" this year.