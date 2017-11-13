NotShaadiMaterial campaign takes Twitter by a storm; Bani J, Richa Chadha post pictures







Is it wrong if am more comfortable in “western clothes” than “Indian wear”? Does that make me #NotShaadiMaterial? pic.twitter.com/ioe32OYT0j



— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 13, 2017





Ricksters, I don't fit the image society looks for in a marriageable girl. So am I #NotShaadiMaterial ? Lemme know below! pic.twitter.com/YvrzBuvuxI

— Rickshawali (@Rickshawali) November 13, 2017



I spread my legs and sit because that’s how I am comfortable, does that mean I am #NotShaadiMaterial pic.twitter.com/LsnxnaT4rl



— shivi..... (@spiciygirl) November 13, 2017





I like getting Inked. I like to express myself. So now does that make me #NotShaadiMaterial ? pic.twitter.com/WLYOhqem9h

— Nilu Yuleena Thapa (@NiluYuleenaBHLM) November 13, 2017



Makeup is not thing and I dont believe that it can make me look beautiful

Am I#NotShaadiMaterial ? pic.twitter.com/GnwMjnVisz



— Sakshi Srivastava (@jugaaduNo1) November 13, 2017





Just because I don’t know how to wear a saree, does it really mean that I’m #NotShaadiMaterial ? pic.twitter.com/4NjSLvkYTF

— Chef Meghna (@MeghnaFoodMagic) November 13, 2017



There's nothing better than long drives on motorcycles for me. I love to explore and experiment out of society's norms. Does this make me #NotShaadiMaterial 😑😑 pic.twitter.com/8uTEOypQi6



— Sini Ahuja (@SiniAhuja) November 13, 2017



New Delhi: Monday witnessed upheaval of a new kind of feminist movement on social media. Attacking the existing pre-conceived notions of an ideal bride, women from across the country are boldly embracing those habits which the society has labelled unladylike.Attacking the set characteristics of a marriageable girl, under the hashtag 'NotShaadiMaterial' women from different walks are posting pictures with sarcastic reasons which according to the prevailing stereotypes makes them unfit for marriage.The fact that despite being perfectly capable to bring up a family, womenfolk have to limit themselves in a certain brackets set by the society, is being taken on furiously. The multitude of tweets flooding in, reveal how the femme-brigade is tired of fitting themselves in the image of the ideal woman sketched by the society that is largely patriarchal.Check out how Bani J embraced her strong muscular physique with this post.Actress Richa Chadha too jumped in the campaign.Check here for more such tweets loaded with sarcasm.Riding bikes or getting tattoos? The femme-brigade is asking which quality makes them unfit for marriage?