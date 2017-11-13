 #NotShaadiMaterial campaign takes Twitter by a storm; Bani J, Richa Chadha post pictures
With hashtag 'Not Shaadi Material ', women from different walks of life are posting sarcastically about the one quality in them which makes them unfit for marriage, according to the social norms.

Updated: 13 Nov 2017 11:38 PM
#NotShaadiMaterial is trending furiously on Twitter/Image: Twitter

New Delhi: Monday witnessed upheaval of a new kind of feminist movement on social media. Attacking the existing pre-conceived notions of an ideal bride, women from across the country are boldly embracing those habits which the society has labelled unladylike.

Attacking the set characteristics of a marriageable girl, under the hashtag 'NotShaadiMaterial' women from different walks are posting pictures with sarcastic reasons which according to the prevailing stereotypes makes them unfit for marriage.

The fact that despite being perfectly capable to bring up a family, womenfolk have to limit themselves in a certain brackets set by the society, is being taken on furiously. The multitude of tweets flooding in, reveal how the femme-brigade is tired of fitting themselves in the image of the ideal woman sketched by the society that is largely patriarchal.

Check out how Bani J embraced her strong muscular physique with this post.






Actress Richa Chadha too jumped in the campaign.

 




Check here for more such tweets loaded with sarcasm.

 



 





 



 





 



 



Riding bikes or getting tattoos? The femme-brigade is asking which quality makes them unfit for marriage?

