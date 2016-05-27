 NOT ASHAMED NEITHER SHAMED. NOT OFFENDED. NOT DEPRESSED: Fardeen Khan reacts to body shaming trolls
Updated: 27 May 2016 03:45 AM
New Delhi: Actor Fardeen Khan who was recently trolled for his weight gain by many people on Twitter has opened up about it replying the comments and jokes.

 

He wrote a Facebook post in which he called the trolls cowards as they are hiding behind the anonymity by social media.

 

Read the entire post here:

Well, not only this, Fardeen to prove his point and being a true sport also changed the cover photo of his Facebook page. A lot of body shaming started when his weight gain was noticed, talked about and shared on social media.

