NOT ASHAMED NEITHER SHAMED. NOT OFFENDED. NOT DEPRESSED: Fardeen Khan reacts to body shaming trolls

Actor Fardeen Khan who was recently trolled for his weight gain by many people on Twitter has opened up about it replying the comments and jokes.He wrote a Facebook post in which he called the trolls cowards as they are hiding behind the anonymity by social media.Well, not only this, Fardeen to prove his point and being a true sport also changed the cover photo of his Facebook page. A lot of body shaming started when his weight gain was noticed, talked about and shared on social media.