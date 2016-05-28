'Nostalgic' Kunal Kohli celebrates 12 yrs of `Hum Tum'

The 2004 rom-com 'Hum Tum', starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles has clocked twelve years today and its director Kunal Kohli shared some anecdotes from the film's making on the social media.The film director took to his Twitter handle to write, "#12YearsofHumTum There were many firsts associated with this film that's earned itself cult status with all your love n support."He continued, "#12YearsofHumTum Considered India's 1st romcom Rani's 1st best actress award Saif's 1st solo major hit Kunal's 1st best director award.""#12YearsofHumTum when @chintskap made his entry singing main shair toh nahin the theatre exploded with claps n whistles," reads his tweet.Adding on to this, the filmmaker said, "#12yearsofHumTum because of budget issues we shot America & Paris portions in Amsterdam itself."Few days back, he celebrated ten years of his film 'Fanaa' on the social media.Based on the 1989 romantic comedy 'When Harry Met Sally,' the film was hit at the Box Office.