'Nostalgic' Deepika sends gift to xXx co-star Donnie Yen







Made many talented and affectionate friends in this incredible journey, meeting Deepika was one of them! Thank you for the lovely gifts Deepika ! #deepikapadukone @deepikapadukone #xxxthereturnofxandercage #xxx3 #xxxthemovie #donnieyen #甄子丹

: With 'xXx: The Return Of The Xander Cage' journey coming to end, Deepika Padukone is sending gifts to her co-stars, and the first one to receive it, was Hollywood actor Donnie Yen.Sharing a gift with his fans, the 52-year-old actor posted a video on his Instagram page, wherein he could be seen unwrapping the gift, writing, "Made many talented and affectionate friends in this incredible journey, meeting Deepika was one of them! Thank you for the lovely gifts Deepika ! #deepikapadukone @deepikapadukone #xxxthereturnofxandercage #xxx3 #xxxthemovie #donnieyen."The shooting of the upcoming film has been wrapped up and the actress is sad about it.The Bajirao Mastani actress' co-star Nina Dobrev took to her Instagram account to share a "sad" selfie with her as it was their last day on the sets.Along with the picture, the 30-year-old actress also wrote a touching note for the 'xXx' team."Last day. So sad that this amazing adventure is over. So sad to be leaving my new XXX familia. Another chapter is over. Going to miss being on set with such an incredibly hard working group of people... So many beautiful souls," she wrote.Directed by DJ Caruso, the forthcoming flick is slated to release on January 20, 2017.