No plans to go under the knife: Ayesha Takia

In a recent interview with entertainment website Spotboye, Ayesha said, “I was in Goa with my family when this came out and I just burst out laughing. I dealt with it by laughing about it and when it blew up I posted a little bit on my Instagram about how people should be confident of who they are and not care about what other people think. You should not try and defend yourself, when you have not really done anything wrong. It does not affect me and I moved on from it very easily”.(Ayesha Takia with her husband Farhan Azmi/ Image: Instagram@ayeshatakia)The ‘Wanted’ actress had posted a picture on Instagram which received a lot of hatred and trolled as Ayesha was accused of going under the knife. When Ayesha was asked about it, she said that she has no plan to do that, even though she do not judge those who resort to plastic surgery.“It’s 2017 and we can’t judge anybody, whether an actor or a business person or whoever. They are entitled to do whatever they want to do with themselves. I might not want to do it, it is a personal choice. But I’m not someone who would judge a person on that,” said Ayesha.Ayesha feels sorry for those who become the target of the trollers. She said, “I have been noticing that it has been a trend with the trolls, every month they pick on one actress for something or the other and I was not the only one. It’s sad that there are all these girls who have been picked on recently despite the fact that they are doing such amazing work in their field. I think everyone should start paying less attention to such negativity”.Ayesha Takia is known for her movies like ‘Dor’, ‘Taarzan : The Wonder Car’ and Salman Khan starrer ‘Wanted’. She has also appeared in a few Tollywood movies. She has a son with her husband Farhan Azmi.