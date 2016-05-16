Nina Dobrev posts a sad face selfie with Deepika Padukone

Hollywood actress Nina Dobrev posted a sad face selfie with her co-star, Bollywood diva, Deepika Padukone as she wrapped the "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage," shoot.Dobrev, 27, who shared the picture on Instagram, said she feels lucky to have met such "beautiful souls" on the sets of the movie."Last day. So sad that this amazing adventure is over. So sad to be leaving my new XXX familia. Another chapter is over. Going to miss being on set with such an incredibly hard working group of people... So many beautiful souls. HUGE Shout out to the entire crew."It's been a long hard shoot, and they deserve a giant pat on the back and a long vacation. Loved getting to know each and every one of you! It's been such a pleasure, wish it didn't have to end! Fingers crossed for a sequel! Until next time...Peace out Toronto ThatsAWrapOnDobrev #byeBecky #GonnaMissWearingThoseGlasses @deepikapadukone #XXXtheMovie," she wrote in the caption.Dobrev stars as tech nerd Becky while Deepika's character is called Serena Unger in the film, with Vin Diesel as the protagonist."xXx: The Return of Xander Cage" also stars Michael Bisping, Tony Jaa, Samuel L Jackson and Ruby Rose. Directed by DJ Caruso, it is the third in the "xXx" film series and is scheduled to release in 2017.