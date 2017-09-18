Nicole Kidman wins her first Emmy Award for 'Big Little Lies'

Kidman played Celeste, a wife and mother who becomes the victim of domestic violence at the hands of her husband Perry, essayed by Alexander Skarsgard, who also won an Emmy here on September 17.Looking resplendent and radiant in a red gown, Kidman thanked her husband Keith Urban and her daughters for supporting her career, and said she hoped the Emmy win can be a lesson for others in a way.(Nicole looked ravishing in a red gown at the awards/ Image: Twitter@nicoleKidman)"Sometimes, when you're acting you get a chance to bring a bigger message... We shone a light on domestic abuse," she said in her speech after receiving the award."It is a complicated, insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame and secrecy. And by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more," she said in gratitude to the Television Academy."Big Little Lies" was nominated for a total of 16 Emmys this year, and won eight, including Outstanding Limited Series.Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, who served as executive producers on the series, were pitted against each other in the Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series."Reese, I share this with you," Kidman said, adding: "Without you, I would not be standing up here."(Nicole Kidman along with Reese Witherspoon and others at 69th Emmy Awards/ Image: Twitter@nicoleKidman)Later, when the team took the stage to accept the Outstanding Limited Series honour, Witherspoon said: "It has been an incredible year for women, (to) bring women to the front of the stories.""More great roles for women, please," Kidman added.